Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Ashford Park 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with large private backyard and two car garage. Expansive kitchen loaded with natural sunlight, stainless steel appliances all overlooking the family room and large entertaining back deck. Master bedroom with private en suite with walk-in shower. Separate office/rec room, laundry room and ample storage throughout and in the two car garage. Clean, fresh and move-in ready!