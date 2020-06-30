1672 Dresden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home in Brookhaven. Convenient location - Family room, dining area, kitchen with granite countertop. Hardwood floors.

huge backyard and detached two car garage with over 600 sq ft of storage space. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, Brookhaven Marta Station and grocery stores. Close to Peachtree Rd, Buford Hwy, Lenox Mall, I-85, Emory & CDC.



Nearby schools:

Ashford Park Elementary

Chamblee Middle

Chamblee Charter High



----

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



