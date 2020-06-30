All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

1672 Dresden Drive

1672 Dresden Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1672 Dresden Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in Brookhaven. Convenient location - Family room, dining area, kitchen with granite countertop. Hardwood floors.
huge backyard and detached two car garage with over 600 sq ft of storage space. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, Brookhaven Marta Station and grocery stores. Close to Peachtree Rd, Buford Hwy, Lenox Mall, I-85, Emory & CDC.

Nearby schools:
Ashford Park Elementary
Chamblee Middle
Chamblee Charter High

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4197802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Dresden Drive have any available units?
1672 Dresden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1672 Dresden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Dresden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Dresden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1672 Dresden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1672 Dresden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Dresden Drive offers parking.
Does 1672 Dresden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 Dresden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Dresden Drive have a pool?
No, 1672 Dresden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1672 Dresden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1672 Dresden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Dresden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Dresden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 Dresden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1672 Dresden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

