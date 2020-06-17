1621 Trailview Way NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful, upgraded, END UNIT townhome, right opp pool, lots of parking, gated community w/ feel of a luxury single family home. HARDWOOD FLOORS through out main and upper level. All SS appliances, open to living/dining room. Trey ceiling, crown molding & custom closet in master BR, master bath w/ jetted tub, separate rain shower & granite double vanity. Terrace level includes separate entry w/ patio, BR, finished bath, living space, & 2nd laundry. Upgrades: cameras for security, sound system