All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1621 Trailview Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1621 Trailview Way NE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

1621 Trailview Way NE

1621 Trailview Way NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Buford Highway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1621 Trailview Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful, upgraded, END UNIT townhome, right opp pool, lots of parking, gated community w/ feel of a luxury single family home. HARDWOOD FLOORS through out main and upper level. All SS appliances, open to living/dining room. Trey ceiling, crown molding & custom closet in master BR, master bath w/ jetted tub, separate rain shower & granite double vanity. Terrace level includes separate entry w/ patio, BR, finished bath, living space, & 2nd laundry. Upgrades: cameras for security, sound system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Trailview Way NE have any available units?
1621 Trailview Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1621 Trailview Way NE have?
Some of 1621 Trailview Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Trailview Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Trailview Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Trailview Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Trailview Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1621 Trailview Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Trailview Way NE offers parking.
Does 1621 Trailview Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Trailview Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Trailview Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 1621 Trailview Way NE has a pool.
Does 1621 Trailview Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1621 Trailview Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Trailview Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Trailview Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Trailview Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Trailview Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College