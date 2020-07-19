1538 Dresden Dr. Ne

Amenities
Live in Brookhaven and walk just a 1/4-mile to meet your friends or make new ones! With multiple floor plans to choose from, Dresden Forest is sure to meet your needs whether youre a student, working professional or active responsible.
Dresden Forests amenities include:
- Huge swimming pool
- Multiple grilling areas
- Two clothes care centers
- W/D connections in select units
- Ashford Park Neighborhood -- a haven for walkers, joggers, and bikers!
- Rates start at $1,045 for 1-BR and $1,075 - $1,175 for 2-BR
- Some premium units available - ask for prices
