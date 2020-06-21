All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated June 5 2020

1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601

1468 Briarwood Way Northeast · (678) 850-6663
Location

1468 Briarwood Way Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
LOCATION is Everything! Beautiful Gated community of Carlyle Woods in Brookhaven,Easy access to I-85 and other Interstates. This very well maintained unit Features beautiful Stainless Steel Appliances,Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, Hardwood floors, freshly painted, and Move-In Ready! The master Features a tucked away laundry room. There's also a sun room area that can be used as an additional sitting area, or office. Community offers a pool, work out facility,and open space for you to enjoy with friends and family..Walking distance to shopping and dining. Applications and some rental requirements: Application fee is $50./Move-In Fee is $200/Renters Insurance Required/SMALL PETS allowed/ 580 min credit score/ 2X's monthly rent in income . Showings after Application is submitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 have any available units?
1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 have?
Some of 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 is pet friendly.
Does 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 offer parking?
No, 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 does not offer parking.
Does 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 have a pool?
Yes, 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 has a pool.
Does 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 have accessible units?
No, 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601 does not have units with air conditioning.
