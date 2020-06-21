1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601

Amenities

LOCATION is Everything! Beautiful Gated community of Carlyle Woods in Brookhaven,Easy access to I-85 and other Interstates. This very well maintained unit Features beautiful Stainless Steel Appliances,Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, Hardwood floors, freshly painted, and Move-In Ready! The master Features a tucked away laundry room. There's also a sun room area that can be used as an additional sitting area, or office. Community offers a pool, work out facility,and open space for you to enjoy with friends and family..Walking distance to shopping and dining. Applications and some rental requirements: Application fee is $50./Move-In Fee is $200/Renters Insurance Required/SMALL PETS allowed/ 580 min credit score/ 2X's monthly rent in income . Showings after Application is submitted.