1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001

Amenities
Very Spacious 2bd/2ba Condo in Brookhaven w/ Pool!! - Located in a quiet gated community between Buford Hwy. and North Druid Hills Rd., this 2 bed/2 bath condo is not only easily accessible to all major highways (GA400, I-85, I-75, I-285), but it's also surrounded by countless options for dining, shopping, and entertainment throughout the Brookhaven and Buckhead area such as Town Brookhaven, Lenox Square & Phipp's Plaza, AMC Phipps, Brookhaven Park, Sweet Hut Bakery and Cafe, Iberian Pig, and the numerous highly rated international restaurants along Buford Hwy.
This lower level condo also features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space, a granite a bar top for entertaining, a separate dining room, a sizable living room, a sunroom with storage closet, beautifully tiled bathrooms with granite countertops, carpeted bedrooms, a master walk-in closet, washer and dryer, a pool, a fitness center, a pet walk, and park/playground.
