Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001

1468 Briarwood Rd NE · (770) 853-1143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1468 Briarwood Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
Very Spacious 2bd/2ba Condo in Brookhaven w/ Pool!! - Located in a quiet gated community between Buford Hwy. and North Druid Hills Rd., this 2 bed/2 bath condo is not only easily accessible to all major highways (GA400, I-85, I-75, I-285), but it's also surrounded by countless options for dining, shopping, and entertainment throughout the Brookhaven and Buckhead area such as Town Brookhaven, Lenox Square & Phipp's Plaza, AMC Phipps, Brookhaven Park, Sweet Hut Bakery and Cafe, Iberian Pig, and the numerous highly rated international restaurants along Buford Hwy.

This lower level condo also features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space, a granite a bar top for entertaining, a separate dining room, a sizable living room, a sunroom with storage closet, beautifully tiled bathrooms with granite countertops, carpeted bedrooms, a master walk-in closet, washer and dryer, a pool, a fitness center, a pet walk, and park/playground.

(RLNE5788978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 have any available units?
1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 have?
Some of 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 is pet friendly.
Does 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 offer parking?
No, 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 does not offer parking.
Does 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 have a pool?
Yes, 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 has a pool.
Does 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 have accessible units?
No, 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001 does not have units with air conditioning.
