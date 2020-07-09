All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

1451 Etowah Drive NE

1451 Etowah Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Etowah Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home built in 2015.Built in 2015 this 4BR/3.5BA has excellent space and is in great condition. It's located a short walk from the shops and restaurants on Dresden and the Brookhaven MARTA stop. Features include; upgraded appliances and fixtures, hardwood floors throughout, living room remote start fireplace, master en suite, 2 car garage and huge unfinished basement for additional storage. High Efficiency Washer & dryer. This is a must see! Available for Move in After 6/5/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Etowah Drive NE have any available units?
1451 Etowah Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1451 Etowah Drive NE have?
Some of 1451 Etowah Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Etowah Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Etowah Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Etowah Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Etowah Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1451 Etowah Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1451 Etowah Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1451 Etowah Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 Etowah Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Etowah Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1451 Etowah Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Etowah Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1451 Etowah Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Etowah Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 Etowah Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 Etowah Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 Etowah Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

