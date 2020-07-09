1442 Dresden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

2 BR, 2.5 BA townhouse located in the heart of Brookhaven. Close to Marta. 2 miles from Lenox mall and Phipps Plaza. Main floor has wrap around windows, HW floors, granite counter tops and ss appls. Enjoy a walkout balcony for a cookout or just people watch! Great roommate floor plan. Washer & dryer included. 2 assigned parking places on top level of the parking deck. Located in wonderful mixed-use community! Close proximity to shops, restaurants, spa, Marta and much more. Minutes from Buckhead, the Perimeter and Chamblee. Within 10 minutes from most major interstates.