Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1442 Dresden Drive

1442 Dresden Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Dresden Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
2 BR, 2.5 BA townhouse located in the heart of Brookhaven. Close to Marta. 2 miles from Lenox mall and Phipps Plaza. Main floor has wrap around windows, HW floors, granite counter tops and ss appls. Enjoy a walkout balcony for a cookout or just people watch! Great roommate floor plan. Washer & dryer included. 2 assigned parking places on top level of the parking deck. Located in wonderful mixed-use community! Close proximity to shops, restaurants, spa, Marta and much more. Minutes from Buckhead, the Perimeter and Chamblee. Within 10 minutes from most major interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Dresden Drive have any available units?
1442 Dresden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1442 Dresden Drive have?
Some of 1442 Dresden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Dresden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Dresden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Dresden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Dresden Drive offers parking.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Dresden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have a pool?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Dresden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Dresden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Dresden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

