Amenities

patio / balcony refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great home in a quiet neighborhood. Nice kitchen w/breakfast area opens to very nice screened in porch overlooking backyard, separate living room, large dining room plus den/office, plus 2 BR's, 1.5BA's on main level. Lower level has full 2nd kitchen, 3rd bedroom, full bath and large open room, opens to backyard patio. This property has 2 driveways. Must see to appreciate the beauty and space.