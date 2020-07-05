All apartments in Brookhaven
1424 Briarhaven Trl

1424 Briarhaven Trl NE · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Briarhaven Trl NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brookhaven, gated large townhome with 10 foot ceilings, Bosch stainless appliances including refrigerator. Plantation shutters, blinds, draperies are installed. Hardwood flooring on main level. Kitchen has large center island and opens to great room with fireplace and bookcases. Deck opens from great room. Two bedrooms and bath on upper level. Master bath has raised dual vanities, shower and clawfoot tub. Lower level has bedroom inlaw/teen suite with adjoining bath. Convenient to P'tree DeKalb Airport, Marta, restaurants, grocery stores, Oglethorpe Univ. Lenox/Phills area. Washer/Dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Briarhaven Trl have any available units?
1424 Briarhaven Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1424 Briarhaven Trl have?
Some of 1424 Briarhaven Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Briarhaven Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Briarhaven Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Briarhaven Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Briarhaven Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1424 Briarhaven Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Briarhaven Trl offers parking.
Does 1424 Briarhaven Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Briarhaven Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Briarhaven Trl have a pool?
No, 1424 Briarhaven Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Briarhaven Trl have accessible units?
No, 1424 Briarhaven Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Briarhaven Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Briarhaven Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Briarhaven Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Briarhaven Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

