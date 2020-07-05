1424 Briarhaven Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brookhaven, gated large townhome with 10 foot ceilings, Bosch stainless appliances including refrigerator. Plantation shutters, blinds, draperies are installed. Hardwood flooring on main level. Kitchen has large center island and opens to great room with fireplace and bookcases. Deck opens from great room. Two bedrooms and bath on upper level. Master bath has raised dual vanities, shower and clawfoot tub. Lower level has bedroom inlaw/teen suite with adjoining bath. Convenient to P'tree DeKalb Airport, Marta, restaurants, grocery stores, Oglethorpe Univ. Lenox/Phills area. Washer/Dryer included!