1406 Cartecay Drive

**AVAILABLE JAN. 1st *Spacious and delightful ranch style home in walkable Brookhaven.Vaulted ceilings in the LR, open kitchen, separate DR.All bedrooms are generous. Master suite plus hall bath.Separate laundry room, 1 car garage,level front and backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, granite and tile backsplash. Walk to Brookhaven Village.



NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, new sink, and newly painted white kitchen cabinets. Walk to shops and restaurants. Beside a green space park. Call agent, Gabby Gray, 404-455-8965 for rental information, available Oct. 2015.