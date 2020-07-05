All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1406 Cartecay Drive

1406 Cartecay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Cartecay Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
**AVAILABLE JAN. 1st *Spacious and delightful ranch style home in walkable Brookhaven.Vaulted ceilings in the LR, open kitchen, separate DR.All bedrooms are generous. Master suite plus hall bath.Separate laundry room, 1 car garage,level front and backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, granite and tile backsplash. Walk to Brookhaven Village.

NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, new sink, and newly painted white kitchen cabinets. Walk to shops and restaurants. Beside a green space park. Call agent, Gabby Gray, 404-455-8965 for rental information, available Oct. 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Cartecay Drive have any available units?
1406 Cartecay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1406 Cartecay Drive have?
Some of 1406 Cartecay Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Cartecay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Cartecay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Cartecay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Cartecay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1406 Cartecay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Cartecay Drive offers parking.
Does 1406 Cartecay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Cartecay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Cartecay Drive have a pool?
No, 1406 Cartecay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Cartecay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1406 Cartecay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Cartecay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Cartecay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Cartecay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Cartecay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

