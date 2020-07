1391 N Druid Hills Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW BROOKHAVEN LISTING FOR LEASE… MID-CENTURY FULLY REMODELED- STUNNING 4 BR 3BA! DARK, WALNUT HARDWOOD FLOORS- NO CARPET. TWO BEDROOMS ON MAIN; WITH TWO JUNIOR MASTER SUITES BELOW. FORMAL DINING. HUGE, LEVEL SOCCER-SIZE YARD, WITH EMERALD ZOYSIA SOD- TRANQUIL. OVERSIZED 2.5 CAR GARAGE W/ OPENERS. EXTRA-LARGE PARKING AREA. TWO DECKS. BUCKHEAD-LIKE FINISHES W/ OPULENT BATHS. SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO LOWER LEVEL... FEELS NEW. NEW WASHER/DRYER/FRIDGE. SUPERB LOCATION 3-MIN PHIPPS PLAZA/LENOX MALL. 1-MIN BROOKHAVEN MARTA. PETS NEGOTIABLE. NO FEES TO MOVE IN. AVAILABLE 11/10!