Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1364 Keys Crossing Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM

1364 Keys Crossing Drive

1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Location, location, location is a big deal here in the City of Atlanta. Luckily this beautiful 2 BD / 2 BA condo is coming to the market! Close to Lenox Mall, Buckhead, Oglethorpe University and the interstate for quick access to downtown Atlanta or North of Atlanta! It offers spacious rooms (roommate floor plan with walk in closets), immaculate kitchen equipped with all amenities including a washer and dryer. The condo has a fireplace in the living room, double vanity in master bathroom with a beautiful garden tub and there is plenty of parking right outside of the unit (parking permit provided).The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do not procrastinate when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze on this listing you're guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive have any available units?
1364 Keys Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive have?
Some of 1364 Keys Crossing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Keys Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Keys Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Keys Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
