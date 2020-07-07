Rent Calculator
1353 Sylvan Circle
1353 Sylvan Circle Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1353 Sylvan Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Really cute 50's house on large, fenced lot. Newer storage building in back yard. Immediate availability. Conveniently located near MARTA, highways, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1353 Sylvan Circle have any available units?
1353 Sylvan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookhaven, GA
.
What amenities does 1353 Sylvan Circle have?
Some of 1353 Sylvan Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1353 Sylvan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Sylvan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Sylvan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Sylvan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
.
Does 1353 Sylvan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1353 Sylvan Circle offers parking.
Does 1353 Sylvan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 Sylvan Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Sylvan Circle have a pool?
No, 1353 Sylvan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Sylvan Circle have accessible units?
No, 1353 Sylvan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Sylvan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 Sylvan Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Sylvan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Sylvan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
