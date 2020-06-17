Amenities

Lovely Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Duplex in Brookhaven.



This 2-bedroom, 2 bathrooms unit features a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, it also includes air-conditioner, electric heating system, ceiling fan, and a beautiful fireplace.



The unit is close to Cross Keys High School, N Druid Hills Greenspace, Woodward Elementary School, La Pastorcita, Taqueria Michoacn, Northeast Plaza and many more.



Property Address: 1324 N Cliff Valley Way NE, Brookhaven, Dekalb County, Georgia, 30319.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



