Lovely Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Duplex in Brookhaven.
This 2-bedroom, 2 bathrooms unit features a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, it also includes air-conditioner, electric heating system, ceiling fan, and a beautiful fireplace.
The unit is close to Cross Keys High School, N Druid Hills Greenspace, Woodward Elementary School, La Pastorcita, Taqueria Michoacn, Northeast Plaza and many more.
Property Address: 1324 N Cliff Valley Way NE, Brookhaven, Dekalb County, Georgia, 30319.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5711095)