1317 Dover Circle NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking garage guest suite media room

Highly Sought- Savoy of Town Brookhaven! This masterfully crafted, luxury end-unit townhome was designed with modern flair. Enjoy cooking in this chef’s kitchen featuring a large island, custom lighting, stainless steel appliances, and built-in refrigerator. Spacious flow into an open Dining, living room, and sunroom. Upstairs features secondary bedroom, laundry room, coffee bar, and spacious master suite with sitting space, dual vanities, and walk in closet. Lower level guest suite, private patio, media room & two car garage access. Elevator access on all levels!