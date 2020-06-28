All apartments in Brookhaven
1317 Dover Circle NE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:54 PM

1317 Dover Circle NE

1317 Dover Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Dover Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Highly Sought- Savoy of Town Brookhaven! This masterfully crafted, luxury end-unit townhome was designed with modern flair. Enjoy cooking in this chef’s kitchen featuring a large island, custom lighting, stainless steel appliances, and built-in refrigerator. Spacious flow into an open Dining, living room, and sunroom. Upstairs features secondary bedroom, laundry room, coffee bar, and spacious master suite with sitting space, dual vanities, and walk in closet. Lower level guest suite, private patio, media room & two car garage access. Elevator access on all levels!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Dover Circle NE have any available units?
1317 Dover Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1317 Dover Circle NE have?
Some of 1317 Dover Circle NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Dover Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Dover Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Dover Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Dover Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1317 Dover Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Dover Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1317 Dover Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Dover Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Dover Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1317 Dover Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Dover Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1317 Dover Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Dover Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Dover Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Dover Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Dover Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
