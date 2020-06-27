All apartments in Brookhaven
1272 Fairhill Ln NE
1272 Fairhill Ln NE

1272 Fairhill Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1272 Fairhill Lane Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
THIS IS A RENT TO OWN ONLY - NOT A RENTAL.

2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $20,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%. Plus the first months lease payment for keys.

Home Price is $479,000 Monthly $1775

DESCRIPTION:
Spacious warm and cozy 4-sided brick home in the well sought-after Brookhaven neighborhood of Hillsdale. Each bedroom features at least a half bath with 2 full bathrooms throughout, one with a deep soaking Japanese bath. Each bedroom comes with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Plenty of counter space in kitchen with recent upgrades. The large family room boast a fireplace for those winter months. Backyard is fenced with porch grill and fire pit. Yard has a long driveway with attached garage.

(RLNE5348607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 Fairhill Ln NE have any available units?
1272 Fairhill Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1272 Fairhill Ln NE have?
Some of 1272 Fairhill Ln NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 Fairhill Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
1272 Fairhill Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 Fairhill Ln NE pet-friendly?
No, 1272 Fairhill Ln NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1272 Fairhill Ln NE offer parking?
Yes, 1272 Fairhill Ln NE offers parking.
Does 1272 Fairhill Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1272 Fairhill Ln NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 Fairhill Ln NE have a pool?
No, 1272 Fairhill Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 1272 Fairhill Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 1272 Fairhill Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 Fairhill Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1272 Fairhill Ln NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1272 Fairhill Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1272 Fairhill Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.
