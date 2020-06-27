1272 Fairhill Ln NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

THIS IS A RENT TO OWN ONLY - NOT A RENTAL.



2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $20,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%. Plus the first months lease payment for keys.



Home Price is $479,000 Monthly $1775



DESCRIPTION:

Spacious warm and cozy 4-sided brick home in the well sought-after Brookhaven neighborhood of Hillsdale. Each bedroom features at least a half bath with 2 full bathrooms throughout, one with a deep soaking Japanese bath. Each bedroom comes with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Plenty of counter space in kitchen with recent upgrades. The large family room boast a fireplace for those winter months. Backyard is fenced with porch grill and fire pit. Yard has a long driveway with attached garage.



(RLNE5348607)