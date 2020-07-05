All apartments in Brookhaven
1212 Warrenhall Lane NE

1212 Warrenhall Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Warrenhall Ln NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Awesome home for rent! Walk to The Brittany Club and The Hampton Hall Swim/Tennis!!! Rocking chair front porch, hardwds throughout 1st level, large open kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, built in stainless double ovens, 5 burner cooktop, island. Kitchen completely open to familyrm. Familyrm w/built ins and lots of windows. Master bedrm w/deep trey ceiling, huge walk in closet and exterior door out to backyard. Remodeled master bathrm. 3 large secondary bedrms up. Large upstairs laundryrm. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included or you can bring your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE have any available units?
1212 Warrenhall Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE have?
Some of 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Warrenhall Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE offers parking.
Does 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE has a pool.
Does 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Warrenhall Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.

