1212 Warrenhall Lane NE

Amenities
Awesome home for rent! Walk to The Brittany Club and The Hampton Hall Swim/Tennis!!! Rocking chair front porch, hardwds throughout 1st level, large open kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, built in stainless double ovens, 5 burner cooktop, island. Kitchen completely open to familyrm. Familyrm w/built ins and lots of windows. Master bedrm w/deep trey ceiling, huge walk in closet and exterior door out to backyard. Remodeled master bathrm. 3 large secondary bedrms up. Large upstairs laundryrm. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included or you can bring your own.