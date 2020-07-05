1212 Warrenhall Lane NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Awesome home for rent! Walk to The Brittany Club and The Hampton Hall Swim/Tennis!!! Rocking chair front porch, hardwds throughout 1st level, large open kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, built in stainless double ovens, 5 burner cooktop, island. Kitchen completely open to familyrm. Familyrm w/built ins and lots of windows. Master bedrm w/deep trey ceiling, huge walk in closet and exterior door out to backyard. Remodeled master bathrm. 3 large secondary bedrms up. Large upstairs laundryrm. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included or you can bring your own.