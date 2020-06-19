1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This sophisticated, idyllic, historically significant estate sits on a large private lot in Historic Brookhaven overlooking Capital City Club golf course. It is an designed home full of architectural accents, which features an expansive and airy main level with a den/office. There are 5 beds, 4 full baths and 2 half baths, and a finished basement. The grounds are exquisitely landscaped with a pool, a cabana style pool lounge attached to a cozy upstairs private apartment that can be accessed by exterior stairs with its own secret garden. Also for sale for 1,295,000