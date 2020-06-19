All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:01 PM

1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE

1195 West Brookhaven Drive Northeast · (404) 627-7789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Historic Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1195 West Brookhaven Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This sophisticated, idyllic, historically significant estate sits on a large private lot in Historic Brookhaven overlooking Capital City Club golf course. It is an designed home full of architectural accents, which features an expansive and airy main level with a den/office. There are 5 beds, 4 full baths and 2 half baths, and a finished basement. The grounds are exquisitely landscaped with a pool, a cabana style pool lounge attached to a cozy upstairs private apartment that can be accessed by exterior stairs with its own secret garden. Also for sale for 1,295,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE have any available units?
1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE have?
Some of 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE has a pool.
Does 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity