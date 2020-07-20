All apartments in Brookhaven
1164 NE Victoria St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:24 PM

1164 NE Victoria St

1164 Victoria St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Victoria St NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out the 3D TOUR! Beautiful craftsman home in Lynwood Park located in the top Montgomery school system. This home has just been renovated, featuring brand new paint, new floors, new fixtures, new granite counter tops, new cabinets. The master bedroom features large closets and a beautiful bathroom with a stained glass shower and whirlpool tub. Secondary bedrooms have plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. The fenced in yard is perfect for pets. The deck in the back is ideal for coffee in the morning or spending time with family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 NE Victoria St have any available units?
1164 NE Victoria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1164 NE Victoria St have?
Some of 1164 NE Victoria St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 NE Victoria St currently offering any rent specials?
1164 NE Victoria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 NE Victoria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 NE Victoria St is pet friendly.
Does 1164 NE Victoria St offer parking?
No, 1164 NE Victoria St does not offer parking.
Does 1164 NE Victoria St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 NE Victoria St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 NE Victoria St have a pool?
Yes, 1164 NE Victoria St has a pool.
Does 1164 NE Victoria St have accessible units?
No, 1164 NE Victoria St does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 NE Victoria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 NE Victoria St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 NE Victoria St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 NE Victoria St does not have units with air conditioning.
