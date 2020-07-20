1164 NE Victoria St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Check out the 3D TOUR! Beautiful craftsman home in Lynwood Park located in the top Montgomery school system. This home has just been renovated, featuring brand new paint, new floors, new fixtures, new granite counter tops, new cabinets. The master bedroom features large closets and a beautiful bathroom with a stained glass shower and whirlpool tub. Secondary bedrooms have plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. The fenced in yard is perfect for pets. The deck in the back is ideal for coffee in the morning or spending time with family and friends.