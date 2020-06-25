1141 Capital Club Cir NE

Amenities

1141 Capital Club Circle NE

Atlanta, GA 30319



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Bonus: 1



This beautiful Brookhaven home has an open floor plan and lovely architectural features throughout, even down to the exquisitely detailed stairway. The living room has high ceilings, parquet flooring, and a stone fireplace. The U shaped kitchen has gorgeous wood cabinets with iron pulls, black countertops, and a breakfast bar separating it from the dining room. The dining room opens to a huge deck and large, private backyard. Bedrooms are spacious and the front bedrooms have deep window ledges. The master bedroom has two closets and the master bath with lovely wood cabinets. Downstairs is a bonus room with closet and sliding doors to a side patio. The two car garage is deep enough to shelter four vehicles. A short drive to Buckhead shopping and nightlife, near 400, and right off US 141, this home defines perfect location!!!



The swing set in the backyard will be removed 6 months after move in.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: DeKalb County

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.