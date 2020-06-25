All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1141 Capital Club Cir NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1141 Capital Club Cir NE
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:36 AM

1141 Capital Club Cir NE

1141 Capital Club Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Park at Oglethrope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1141 Capital Club Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1141 Capital Club Circle NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Bonus: 1

This beautiful Brookhaven home has an open floor plan and lovely architectural features throughout, even down to the exquisitely detailed stairway. The living room has high ceilings, parquet flooring, and a stone fireplace. The U shaped kitchen has gorgeous wood cabinets with iron pulls, black countertops, and a breakfast bar separating it from the dining room. The dining room opens to a huge deck and large, private backyard. Bedrooms are spacious and the front bedrooms have deep window ledges. The master bedroom has two closets and the master bath with lovely wood cabinets. Downstairs is a bonus room with closet and sliding doors to a side patio. The two car garage is deep enough to shelter four vehicles. A short drive to Buckhead shopping and nightlife, near 400, and right off US 141, this home defines perfect location!!!

The swing set in the backyard will be removed 6 months after move in.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: DeKalb County
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Capital Club Cir NE have any available units?
1141 Capital Club Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1141 Capital Club Cir NE have?
Some of 1141 Capital Club Cir NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Capital Club Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Capital Club Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Capital Club Cir NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Capital Club Cir NE is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Capital Club Cir NE offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Capital Club Cir NE offers parking.
Does 1141 Capital Club Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Capital Club Cir NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Capital Club Cir NE have a pool?
No, 1141 Capital Club Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Capital Club Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 1141 Capital Club Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Capital Club Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Capital Club Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Capital Club Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1141 Capital Club Cir NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College