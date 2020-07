Amenities

Shorter term rental in Historic Brookhaven community. House faces Fuller and is in close proximity to CCC. Great floor plan features formal living room and dining room, eat-in kitchen open to family room. Walk out to private fenced yard with patio and fireplace. Kitchen level garage. Master upstairs has balcony, steam shower and soaking tub. Finished basement with 4th bedroom, full bath, and den with fireplace. Lawn maintenance included in rent.