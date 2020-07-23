1099 Wright Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic newer home near Buckhead/Brookhaven for rent off private street minutes to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and 85, 75, and 400. 4 bed / 3.5 bath with additional office/den on main level. Separate dining room with access to butler's pantry. Designer kitchen with Viking appliances, beautiful countertops, huge island and opens up to family room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, private screen porch overlooking large flat fenced backyard. Spacious master with high ceilings, master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities and large closet. Washer/dryer included. Unfinished basement great for storage for those downsizing. Large fenced backyard! Deadline to submit application is July 15, 2020 at 10am.