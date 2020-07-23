All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

1099 Wright Avenue

1099 Wright Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Wright Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
Fantastic newer home near Buckhead/Brookhaven for rent off private street minutes to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and 85, 75, and 400. 4 bed / 3.5 bath with additional office/den on main level. Separate dining room with access to butler's pantry. Designer kitchen with Viking appliances, beautiful countertops, huge island and opens up to family room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, private screen porch overlooking large flat fenced backyard. Spacious master with high ceilings, master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities and large closet. Washer/dryer included. Unfinished basement great for storage for those downsizing. Large fenced backyard! Deadline to submit application is July 15, 2020 at 10am.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 Wright Avenue have any available units?
1099 Wright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1099 Wright Avenue have?
Some of 1099 Wright Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 Wright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1099 Wright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 Wright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1099 Wright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1099 Wright Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1099 Wright Avenue offers parking.
Does 1099 Wright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1099 Wright Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 Wright Avenue have a pool?
No, 1099 Wright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1099 Wright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1099 Wright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 Wright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1099 Wright Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1099 Wright Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1099 Wright Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
