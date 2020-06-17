1066 Club Place NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Brookhaven home with fenced backyard! This spacious 2BD/2.5BA lives large with a Pottery Barn/Restoration Hardware-inspired renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Enter the foyer to a 2-story vaulted, light-filled den with gas fireplace. The dining room, with its wall of mirrors, could be used as the perfect work-out room. The kitchen! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, creamy white cabinets to the ceiling, breakfast bar and breakfast room that opens to the side deck via French doors. From the 2-car attached garage, enter the mudroom with storage and a large closet/pantry leading to the kitchen. The bead board powder room completes the main floor. At the top of the stairs you will find the loft area...it's been used as a playroom and home office but make the space your own! The master bedroom has a fun Juliet window overlooking the den and an en suite bathroom with rich slate flooring and shower, double vanities, soaking tub, walk-in & linen closets. The roomy 2nd bedroom has a wall of closets and its own entry to the 2nd full bath with bead board & basket weave tile. Storage and laundry closets complete the upper level. Smart-home amenities include Nest thermostats, Ring doorbell and an irrigation system. Extra refrigerator in the garage. The driveway is gated at the side porch to complete the fully fenced backyard, perfect for kids or dogs. Max. 2 dogs allowed with pet deposit. Absolutely no cats...sorry. Tenants to use the owners' super-reasonably priced yard crew. EASY access to 400, I-285, I-85, Pill Hill and all things Atlanta!