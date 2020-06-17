All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1066 Club Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1066 Club Place NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1066 Club Place NE

1066 Club Place Northeast · (404) 386-4472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Park at Oglethrope
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1066 Club Place Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brookhaven home with fenced backyard! This spacious 2BD/2.5BA lives large with a Pottery Barn/Restoration Hardware-inspired renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Enter the foyer to a 2-story vaulted, light-filled den with gas fireplace. The dining room, with its wall of mirrors, could be used as the perfect work-out room. The kitchen! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, creamy white cabinets to the ceiling, breakfast bar and breakfast room that opens to the side deck via French doors. From the 2-car attached garage, enter the mudroom with storage and a large closet/pantry leading to the kitchen. The bead board powder room completes the main floor. At the top of the stairs you will find the loft area...it's been used as a playroom and home office but make the space your own! The master bedroom has a fun Juliet window overlooking the den and an en suite bathroom with rich slate flooring and shower, double vanities, soaking tub, walk-in & linen closets. The roomy 2nd bedroom has a wall of closets and its own entry to the 2nd full bath with bead board & basket weave tile. Storage and laundry closets complete the upper level. Smart-home amenities include Nest thermostats, Ring doorbell and an irrigation system. Extra refrigerator in the garage. The driveway is gated at the side porch to complete the fully fenced backyard, perfect for kids or dogs. Max. 2 dogs allowed with pet deposit. Absolutely no cats...sorry. Tenants to use the owners' super-reasonably priced yard crew. EASY access to 400, I-285, I-85, Pill Hill and all things Atlanta!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Club Place NE have any available units?
1066 Club Place NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1066 Club Place NE have?
Some of 1066 Club Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Club Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Club Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Club Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Club Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Club Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 1066 Club Place NE offers parking.
Does 1066 Club Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1066 Club Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Club Place NE have a pool?
No, 1066 Club Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Club Place NE have accessible units?
No, 1066 Club Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Club Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 Club Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 Club Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 Club Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1066 Club Place NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity