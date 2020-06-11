All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1064 Saint James Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1064 Saint James Crossing
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:53 PM

1064 Saint James Crossing

1064 St James Crossing · (770) 356-9302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1064 St James Crossing, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Walk into this updated gorgeous 3 side brick home with high ceilings & hardwoods throughout both floors. Open floor plan with 2 story foyer leading to separate Dining Room which seats 12. Family room w/wood burning FP, cabinets surround & a wall of daylight windows/French doors to enjoy the great backyard deck w/grill gas hookup and stone patio. Kitchen has separate eating area, large half island, granite, white cabinets, SS appliances, wine refrigerator, pantry & storage closet. Master w/gas log FP, fabulous walk in closet system large enough for a dresser. Two other BR including an extra closet and separate marble vanities in jack/jill bath. Laundry Room includes scrubbing sink, shelf & cabinets. Custom wooden shutters throughout entire home. Walk up to attic from 2nd floor for storage & outside to crawl space w/concrete floor, 6 feet tall for great storage. HOA includes all landscaping to back fence, community parties. Great location to schools, hospitals and interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Saint James Crossing have any available units?
1064 Saint James Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1064 Saint James Crossing have?
Some of 1064 Saint James Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Saint James Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Saint James Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Saint James Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Saint James Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1064 Saint James Crossing offer parking?
No, 1064 Saint James Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Saint James Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Saint James Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Saint James Crossing have a pool?
No, 1064 Saint James Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Saint James Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1064 Saint James Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Saint James Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Saint James Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Saint James Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 Saint James Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1064 Saint James Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity