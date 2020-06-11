1064 Saint James Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Walk into this updated gorgeous 3 side brick home with high ceilings & hardwoods throughout both floors. Open floor plan with 2 story foyer leading to separate Dining Room which seats 12. Family room w/wood burning FP, cabinets surround & a wall of daylight windows/French doors to enjoy the great backyard deck w/grill gas hookup and stone patio. Kitchen has separate eating area, large half island, granite, white cabinets, SS appliances, wine refrigerator, pantry & storage closet. Master w/gas log FP, fabulous walk in closet system large enough for a dresser. Two other BR including an extra closet and separate marble vanities in jack/jill bath. Laundry Room includes scrubbing sink, shelf & cabinets. Custom wooden shutters throughout entire home. Walk up to attic from 2nd floor for storage & outside to crawl space w/concrete floor, 6 feet tall for great storage. HOA includes all landscaping to back fence, community parties. Great location to schools, hospitals and interstates.