All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North

1050 Lenox Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1050 Lenox Park Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85. Enjoy the active Buckhead Business Environment and conveniences the area offers while being able to unwind at one of many 5-star restaurants for example Dantannas-Buckhead, Pahahar Bangladeshi Cuisine. Shop at Phipps Plaza or many other high end retail. Oglethorpe University is just down Peachtree Road which has been called one of the finest liberal-arts schools in the country. If you are interested in the Peachtree-DeKalb Airport its just down the road. Come see our Newly Upgraded Homes featuring Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Floor Finishes*, Upgraded Lighting and Hardware Packages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have any available units?
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have?
Some of 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North offer parking?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have a pool?
Yes, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North has a pool.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have accessible units?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College