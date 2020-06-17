All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE

1041 Pine Grove Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Pine Grove Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Can be leased only for members of one family. Very large home w/finished basement. Home masterpieces are its gourmet kitchen w/top of the line Vikings/Wolf appliances, two master suites, great room w/artful ceiling & lighting treatments, stunning four fireplaces, walnut hardwood flooring throughout (no carpet), custom built-in cabinetry, California style closets in each room & lovely solarium terrace on the main level. Beautiful Bar w/appliances in finished basement. Fenced level backyard. In walking distance to restaurants, shopping centers, parks, Lenox & Phipps Plaza

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE have any available units?
1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE have?
Some of 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
