1041 Pine Grove Avenue NE

Can be leased only for members of one family. Very large home w/finished basement. Home masterpieces are its gourmet kitchen w/top of the line Vikings/Wolf appliances, two master suites, great room w/artful ceiling & lighting treatments, stunning four fireplaces, walnut hardwood flooring throughout (no carpet), custom built-in cabinetry, California style closets in each room & lovely solarium terrace on the main level. Beautiful Bar w/appliances in finished basement. Fenced level backyard. In walking distance to restaurants, shopping centers, parks, Lenox & Phipps Plaza