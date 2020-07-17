All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1038 Mill Creek Manor

1038 Mill Creek Manor · (770) 490-4615
Location

1038 Mill Creek Manor, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
READY NOW! Four sided brick home in the Montgomery school district, ready July 1, 2020! Great floor plan with fireside den & vaulted ceilings. White kitchen with eat-in area. Screened in porch, quaint backyard with BBQ area ( grill not included). Large owners suite with fireplace, double vanity & walk in closet. All bedrooms feature private baths. 2 car garage. HOA maintains lawn. Fabulous location near 400, 285, Buckhead & Brookhaven offerings. Masks required for showing! Just touch painted and fixed small handywork-outside being painted on july 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Mill Creek Manor have any available units?
1038 Mill Creek Manor has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1038 Mill Creek Manor have?
Some of 1038 Mill Creek Manor's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Mill Creek Manor currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Mill Creek Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Mill Creek Manor pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Mill Creek Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1038 Mill Creek Manor offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Mill Creek Manor offers parking.
Does 1038 Mill Creek Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Mill Creek Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Mill Creek Manor have a pool?
No, 1038 Mill Creek Manor does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Mill Creek Manor have accessible units?
No, 1038 Mill Creek Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Mill Creek Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Mill Creek Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 Mill Creek Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 Mill Creek Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
