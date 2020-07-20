All apartments in Brookhaven
1031 Fielding Park Court NE
1031 Fielding Park Court NE

1031 Fielding Park Court Northeast · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1031 Fielding Park Court Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning home in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes away from everything Atlanta has to offer! This beautiful home is complete w/ 5 beds, 4 1/2 baths & bonus 3rd story plus fresh paint throughout. Main level feat grand 2-story foyer w/ abundant natural light, formal living room & large dining room w/ double sided fireplace & floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen feat large island w/ seating, custom cabinets, and breakfast area w/ views to the family room & large outdoor deck. Oversized master suite w/ large seating area, cozy fireplace & spa-like bath. Lush private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Fielding Park Court NE have any available units?
1031 Fielding Park Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1031 Fielding Park Court NE have?
Some of 1031 Fielding Park Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Fielding Park Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Fielding Park Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Fielding Park Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Fielding Park Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1031 Fielding Park Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Fielding Park Court NE offers parking.
Does 1031 Fielding Park Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Fielding Park Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Fielding Park Court NE have a pool?
No, 1031 Fielding Park Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Fielding Park Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1031 Fielding Park Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Fielding Park Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 Fielding Park Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 Fielding Park Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 Fielding Park Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
