1031 Fielding Park Court NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning home in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes away from everything Atlanta has to offer! This beautiful home is complete w/ 5 beds, 4 1/2 baths & bonus 3rd story plus fresh paint throughout. Main level feat grand 2-story foyer w/ abundant natural light, formal living room & large dining room w/ double sided fireplace & floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen feat large island w/ seating, custom cabinets, and breakfast area w/ views to the family room & large outdoor deck. Oversized master suite w/ large seating area, cozy fireplace & spa-like bath. Lush private backyard.