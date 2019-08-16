Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1484 Mine Run Hampton Georgia 30228



Housing voucher not accepted



Enter this home through a covered entry. There is a vaulted living room and dining room.kitchen with center island, breakfast area with bay window, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a sunken family room with new wood floor, ceiling fan, fireplace, and access to the back patio, half-bath, and hall access to the 2-car garage. Upper level features three spare vaulted bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination with slider enclosure, upper level has laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up, master bedroom with trey ceiling, master bath with vaulted ceiling, garden tub, separate shower with enclosure, and walk-in closet.



Elementary: Kemp

Middle: Lovejoy

High: Lovejoy



Built 2002 Sq Ft 2205