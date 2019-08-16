All apartments in Bonanza
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

1484 Mine Run

1484 Mine Run · No Longer Available
Location

1484 Mine Run, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
1484 Mine Run Hampton Georgia 30228

Housing voucher not accepted

Enter this home through a covered entry. There is a vaulted living room and dining room.kitchen with center island, breakfast area with bay window, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a sunken family room with new wood floor, ceiling fan, fireplace, and access to the back patio, half-bath, and hall access to the 2-car garage. Upper level features three spare vaulted bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination with slider enclosure, upper level has laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up, master bedroom with trey ceiling, master bath with vaulted ceiling, garden tub, separate shower with enclosure, and walk-in closet.

Elementary: Kemp
Middle: Lovejoy
High: Lovejoy

Built 2002 Sq Ft 2205

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

