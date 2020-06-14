Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bloomingdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

$
$
134 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 7

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 25

$
$
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 15

41 Units Available
41 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 7

$
$
113 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 19

$
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 32

19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 19

$
$
16 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 46

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 17

22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 32

$
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified

1 of 9

109 Units Available
109 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1538 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
Verified

1 of 29

$
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lakes Drive
110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2630 sqft
110 Spring Lake Drive Savannah, GA 31407 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
25 Hawkhorn Court
25 Hawkhorn Court, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
25 Hawkhorn Court Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Home In Godley Park! Gated Community! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Great Room Floorplan! Wood Floors In Large Great Room! Breakfast Bar! Stainless Steel Appliances - Smooth Top Stove, Dishwasher, Side By

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4 Bridlington Way
4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2721 sqft
4 Bridlington Way Savannah, GA 31407 Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands 5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths! 2721 Square feet! Formal dining room Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Great wood floors

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
32 Weatherby Circle
32 Weatherby Circle, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2850 sqft
This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
31 Bay Willow Court
31 Bay Willow Court, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
1662 sqft
31 Bay Willow Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Brick 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Hampton Series Split Floorplan! View of Lagoon! 1644 Square Feet – not counting the Big 2-Car Garage! Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan and

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
38 Ashleigh Lane
38 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
1718 sqft
38 Ashleigh lane Savannah, GA 31407 End Unit Townhome! Located In Godley Park! Gated Community! Four Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Baths! Open Concept Floorplan! Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar! Kitchen Appliances Include Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
165 Arbor Village Drive
165 Arbor Village Drive, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1690 sqft
165 Arbor Village Dr Pooler, GA 31322 GREAT 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Arbors in Godley Village! Located in the Heart of Pooler, off Benton Blvd and Pooler Parkway in Godley Station! 1690 Square Feet - the Hampton Floorplan! Brightly Custom

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
136 Pampas Drive
136 Pampas Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1483 sqft
136 Pampas Drive Rent – $1595 FABULOUS 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Arbors at Godley Station in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Wood Burning Fireplace! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Lovely SunRoom Leads to Patio out back! Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
177 Willow Point Circle
177 Willow Point Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1603 sqft
177 Willow Point Circle Pooler, GA 31322 3BR, 2BA single story Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Lagoon/River out back! Wood Floor in Foyer! Separate Dining Room! Great Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets and recessed lighting! Black

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10 Invierno Lake Drive
10 Invierno Lake Dr, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3036 sqft
Exceptional home in Pooler! There is a guest bedroom downstairs and four bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has an island that is open to the huge family room which is great for entertaining! Community amenities include: gym, pool, and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bloomingdale, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bloomingdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

