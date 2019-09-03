All apartments in Berkeley Lake
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

2548 Village Park Bend

2548 Village Park Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

2548 Village Park Bnd, Berkeley Lake, GA 30096
Berkeley Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
Immaculate Newer Construction!! 4 Bedroom Townhouse. Spacious plan features many upgrades! Kitchen w/ Granite counters, Fireside living room, Dining and PR on main, All Hardwood flooring, ample storage, 2 car garage and Walk-out Grilling Patio. Second level boasts Master suite (including double-vanity, shower, tub bathroom & walk-in closet) 3 additional bedrooms, Full bath & Laundry Room. Great Gwinnett schools!! Community playground, cabana & pool. Walking distance to Shorty Howell Park (lake, walking trails). Close to Costco, SAMS Walmart, Farmers Market and Grocery. Easy access to I-85 Lville, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Johns Creek & Buckhead. Sorry, no pets of ANY size. Showing Saturday 7/6 from 2:003:00 must contact listing agent to set appointment..!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2548 Village Park Bend have any available units?
2548 Village Park Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley Lake, GA.
What amenities does 2548 Village Park Bend have?
Some of 2548 Village Park Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 Village Park Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2548 Village Park Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 Village Park Bend pet-friendly?
No, 2548 Village Park Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley Lake.
Does 2548 Village Park Bend offer parking?
Yes, 2548 Village Park Bend offers parking.
Does 2548 Village Park Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2548 Village Park Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 Village Park Bend have a pool?
Yes, 2548 Village Park Bend has a pool.
Does 2548 Village Park Bend have accessible units?
No, 2548 Village Park Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 Village Park Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2548 Village Park Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 2548 Village Park Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 2548 Village Park Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
