2548 Village Park Bend

Immaculate Newer Construction!! 4 Bedroom Townhouse. Spacious plan features many upgrades! Kitchen w/ Granite counters, Fireside living room, Dining and PR on main, All Hardwood flooring, ample storage, 2 car garage and Walk-out Grilling Patio. Second level boasts Master suite (including double-vanity, shower, tub bathroom & walk-in closet) 3 additional bedrooms, Full bath & Laundry Room. Great Gwinnett schools!! Community playground, cabana & pool. Walking distance to Shorty Howell Park (lake, walking trails). Close to Costco, SAMS Walmart, Farmers Market and Grocery. Easy access to I-85 Lville, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Johns Creek & Buckhead. Sorry, no pets of ANY size. Showing Saturday 7/6 from 2:003:00 must contact listing agent to set appointment..!