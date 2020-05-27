All apartments in Belvedere Park
4366 Glenwood Parkway

4366 Glenwood Road · (678) 218-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4366 Glenwood Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4366 Glenwood Parkway have any available units?
4366 Glenwood Parkway has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4366 Glenwood Parkway have?
Some of 4366 Glenwood Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4366 Glenwood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4366 Glenwood Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4366 Glenwood Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4366 Glenwood Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 4366 Glenwood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4366 Glenwood Parkway does offer parking.
Does 4366 Glenwood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4366 Glenwood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4366 Glenwood Parkway have a pool?
No, 4366 Glenwood Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4366 Glenwood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4366 Glenwood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4366 Glenwood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4366 Glenwood Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 4366 Glenwood Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4366 Glenwood Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
