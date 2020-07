Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

**Move-in by 12/31, receive a FREE FLAT SCREEN TV and your second full month of rent free with a 13 month lease!** Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just renovated in Decatur! Nicely sized yard. Inside, find the stunning kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite and white cabinets. Call today, this won't last long! *renters insurance is required***Reduced deposit is subject to application approval based on meeting the criteria set forth for prospective applicants.*