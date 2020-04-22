All apartments in Belvedere Park
3788 Brookcrest Cir
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:16 PM

3788 Brookcrest Cir

3788 Brookcrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Brookcrest Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Recently renovated tri level home on a large corner lot. 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Master has new in suite bathroom, huge walk in closet with barn door and French doors leading to the back yard. Upstairs bathroom shower/tub combination, double vanities. 1/2 bath and laundry room on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, custom island, granite counter tops. Huge newly fenced back yard. New hard wood floors throughout the house. Close to downtown Decatur, East Atl, Kirkwood, Emory University & 20 min from airport and Midtown. This property comes with ADT alarm monitoring, 52 inch tv and a Ring Doorbell. Won??t last long!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=rd04N6Owhq&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Brookcrest Cir have any available units?
3788 Brookcrest Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3788 Brookcrest Cir have?
Some of 3788 Brookcrest Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Brookcrest Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Brookcrest Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Brookcrest Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3788 Brookcrest Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3788 Brookcrest Cir offer parking?
No, 3788 Brookcrest Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3788 Brookcrest Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Brookcrest Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Brookcrest Cir have a pool?
No, 3788 Brookcrest Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3788 Brookcrest Cir have accessible units?
No, 3788 Brookcrest Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Brookcrest Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 Brookcrest Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3788 Brookcrest Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3788 Brookcrest Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

