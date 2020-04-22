3788 Brookcrest Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Recently renovated tri level home on a large corner lot. 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Master has new in suite bathroom, huge walk in closet with barn door and French doors leading to the back yard. Upstairs bathroom shower/tub combination, double vanities. 1/2 bath and laundry room on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, custom island, granite counter tops. Huge newly fenced back yard. New hard wood floors throughout the house. Close to downtown Decatur, East Atl, Kirkwood, Emory University & 20 min from airport and Midtown. This property comes with ADT alarm monitoring, 52 inch tv and a Ring Doorbell. Won??t last long!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=rd04N6Owhq&env=production