3764 Aldea Drive

This AWESOME 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home will WOW you. Not only is it spacious and has an open concept. Recently renovated with quartz countertop, white cabinets, designer backsplash, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, stunning light fixtures, tiled showers, security system and so much more. Nice, Quiet Neighborhood and fenced in private backyard and ready for you to entertain your friends and family. Perfect backyard for pet owners! Minutes from downtown Decatur, 285 and I-20. Don't miss, won't last!!