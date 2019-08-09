All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated August 9 2019

3764 Aldea Drive

Location

3764 Aldea Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This AWESOME 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home will WOW you. Not only is it spacious and has an open concept. Recently renovated with quartz countertop, white cabinets, designer backsplash, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, stunning light fixtures, tiled showers, security system and so much more. Nice, Quiet Neighborhood and fenced in private backyard and ready for you to entertain your friends and family. Perfect backyard for pet owners! Minutes from downtown Decatur, 285 and I-20. Don't miss, won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3764 Aldea Drive have any available units?
3764 Aldea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3764 Aldea Drive have?
Some of 3764 Aldea Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3764 Aldea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3764 Aldea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 Aldea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3764 Aldea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3764 Aldea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3764 Aldea Drive offers parking.
Does 3764 Aldea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3764 Aldea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 Aldea Drive have a pool?
No, 3764 Aldea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3764 Aldea Drive have accessible units?
No, 3764 Aldea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3764 Aldea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3764 Aldea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3764 Aldea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3764 Aldea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
