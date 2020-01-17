All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

3744 Aldea Dr

3744 Aldea Drive
Location

3744 Aldea Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
community garden
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
playground
tennis court
**Move-In Special!! 1/2 off of your first month's rent with an 18-month lease!!**

Lovely Brick Ranch Home on a large wooded lot in a quiet neighborhood!

This beautiful ranch appears modest on the outside, hiding a nicely upgraded interior. Your future home has 3 bedrooms, a kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded faucets, and a decorative backsplash, and beautiful hardwood flooring. Upgraded fixtures throughout and a large backyard with a separate storage shed make this your perfect new home!

If location is important, this home is less than a mile from I-285 at the Covington Highway (278) exit. Decatur has nearly 57 acres of developed parks with playgrounds, picnic tables, tennis courts, and nature trails. Check out the Private Gardens and Greenspaces such as Agnes Scott Arboretum, Oakhurst Community Garden, Scott Community Garden (located behind the Recreation Center at 231 Sycamore St.), Sugar Creek Garden, Refugee Family Services Farm, and Woodlands Garden. You can also explore storefront boutiques and galleries set along tree-lined streets where merchants welcome you with "Indie" finds and personalized service. Shopping is an adventure in downtown Decatur, West Ponce, the Old Depot District, East Decatur, and Oakhurst.

Great Price! Great Home! Call & See TODAY!

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.
PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 Aldea Dr have any available units?
3744 Aldea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3744 Aldea Dr have?
Some of 3744 Aldea Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3744 Aldea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3744 Aldea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 Aldea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3744 Aldea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3744 Aldea Dr offer parking?
No, 3744 Aldea Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3744 Aldea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3744 Aldea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 Aldea Dr have a pool?
No, 3744 Aldea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3744 Aldea Dr have accessible units?
No, 3744 Aldea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 Aldea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 Aldea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3744 Aldea Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3744 Aldea Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

