Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**AVAILABLE NOW****Move-in by 12/31, receive a FREE FLAT SCREEN TV and your second full month of rent free with a 13 month lease!**Don’t miss out on this beautiful home with new laminate hardwoods throughout, Granite kitchen counter tops, updated marble bathrooms. Beautiful back yards. This cozy home is a ranch with unfinished basement. This lovely home is on the bus line and close to hey and nearby shopping. Won't last!**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED UPON MOVE IN**