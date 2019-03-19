3663 W Austin Ct

Amenities

Available for immediate move in All brick ranch duplex central heat and air has a separate living room, eat in kitchen, rec/bonus room and half bath in the master bedroom Requirements 1 month rent and 1 month deposit(can be made in 2 payments), must gross 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions in pass 3 years, no felonies in the pass 8 years, must have verifiable rent history and employment history, each occupant 18 and older must pay $50 application fee. and pass background/residence check