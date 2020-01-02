All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3624 Orchard Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3624 Orchard Cir
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

3624 Orchard Cir

3624 Orchard Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3624 Orchard Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super convenient and quiet street in Decatur near Covington Highway and Memorial Drive. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with separate living room and dining room, along with large kitchen and breakfast nook or den. Nice fenced yard with single car garage. Available January 1, 2019.

We are pet friendly with a one time upfront pet fee of $300 as well as $20 monthly pet rent.
**TO QUALIFY** HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. DEPOSIT DUE UPFRONT TO HOLD UNIT & FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE AT MOVE-IN. CREDIT CHECK, CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, PRIOR EVICTION & LANDLORD DEBT CHECK. Properties go fast so if you prefer to apply online to pre-qualify first than visit our website by copying and pasting the following link: https://lunaresources.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Home.aspx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Orchard Cir have any available units?
3624 Orchard Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3624 Orchard Cir have?
Some of 3624 Orchard Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Orchard Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Orchard Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Orchard Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 Orchard Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3624 Orchard Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Orchard Cir offers parking.
Does 3624 Orchard Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Orchard Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Orchard Cir have a pool?
No, 3624 Orchard Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Orchard Cir have accessible units?
No, 3624 Orchard Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Orchard Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Orchard Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 Orchard Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3624 Orchard Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College