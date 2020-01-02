3624 Orchard Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super convenient and quiet street in Decatur near Covington Highway and Memorial Drive. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with separate living room and dining room, along with large kitchen and breakfast nook or den. Nice fenced yard with single car garage. Available January 1, 2019.



We are pet friendly with a one time upfront pet fee of $300 as well as $20 monthly pet rent.

**TO QUALIFY** HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. DEPOSIT DUE UPFRONT TO HOLD UNIT & FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE AT MOVE-IN. CREDIT CHECK, CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, PRIOR EVICTION & LANDLORD DEBT CHECK. Properties go fast so if you prefer to apply online to pre-qualify first than visit our website by copying and pasting the following link: https://lunaresources.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Home.aspx