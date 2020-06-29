All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3560 Glenwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3560 Glenwood Road
Last updated June 29 2020 at 2:40 PM

3560 Glenwood Road

3560 Glenwood Road · (678) 380-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3560 Glenwood Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,490

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Enjoy casual living in this Beautiful 2BR 1BA brick bungalow that features pretty kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops and decorative tile! The gorgeous hardwood floors, elegant arched doorways, and the large picture windows for beautiful light are pretty home touches. The home is near East Lake Golf Club, shopping, downtown Decatur, parks, and highways. Hurry our homes are leasing quickly! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required.This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Glenwood Road have any available units?
3560 Glenwood Road has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3560 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Glenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Glenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3560 Glenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3560 Glenwood Road offer parking?
No, 3560 Glenwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 3560 Glenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Glenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Glenwood Road have a pool?
No, 3560 Glenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Glenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3560 Glenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Glenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Glenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3560 Glenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3560 Glenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3560 Glenwood Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 2 BedroomsBelvedere Park Apartments with Garages
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Experiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity