3560 Glenwood Road

Enjoy casual living in this Beautiful 2BR 1BA brick bungalow that features pretty kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops and decorative tile! The gorgeous hardwood floors, elegant arched doorways, and the large picture windows for beautiful light are pretty home touches. The home is near East Lake Golf Club, shopping, downtown Decatur, parks, and highways. Hurry our homes are leasing quickly! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required.This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

