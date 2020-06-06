3543 Tulip Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Ranch in Decatur! - This cozy ranch has everything you need! This home features 3 generous size bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Spacious living room that oversees the front yard. Hardwood floors throughout. The sun-room is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The backyard is fully fenced and huge! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!



