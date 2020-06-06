All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3543 Tulip Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3543 Tulip Dr.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3543 Tulip Dr.

3543 Tulip Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3543 Tulip Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Ranch in Decatur! - This cozy ranch has everything you need! This home features 3 generous size bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Spacious living room that oversees the front yard. Hardwood floors throughout. The sun-room is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The backyard is fully fenced and huge! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE5829296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 Tulip Dr. have any available units?
3543 Tulip Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3543 Tulip Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3543 Tulip Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 Tulip Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3543 Tulip Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3543 Tulip Dr. offer parking?
No, 3543 Tulip Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3543 Tulip Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 Tulip Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 Tulip Dr. have a pool?
No, 3543 Tulip Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3543 Tulip Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3543 Tulip Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 Tulip Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3543 Tulip Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3543 Tulip Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3543 Tulip Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 2 BedroomsBelvedere Park Apartments with Garage
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College