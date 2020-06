Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely home offers 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathrooms that has traditional charm and modern updates. You will fall in love with the renovated kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, and freshly painted inside. Great location, well kept community, conveniently located near shopping, with easy access to highways.