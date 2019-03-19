3520 Orchard Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow With Screened In Porch In Sought After Peachcrest Subdivision. Freshly Painted With Hardwood Floors And More! Large Living Room, Separate Dining Room With Back Entrance,Sunny Kitchen With Appliances and Small Deck Outside, And Spacious Bedrooms. Nice Front Yard And Close To East Lake, Avondale, Major Highways/Shopping And Dekalb Farmers Market. Hurry This Home Will Not Last.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:DeKalb;

Subdivision: Peachcrest;

Sq Footage: 912;

Yr Built: 1952;

Br: 2 / 1.5 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Peachcrest;

Middle: Mary McCloud Bethune;

High: Towers;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1952

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.