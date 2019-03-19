All apartments in Belvedere Park
3520 Orchard Circle

Location

3520 Orchard Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow With Screened In Porch In Sought After Peachcrest Subdivision. Freshly Painted With Hardwood Floors And More! Large Living Room, Separate Dining Room With Back Entrance,Sunny Kitchen With Appliances and Small Deck Outside, And Spacious Bedrooms. Nice Front Yard And Close To East Lake, Avondale, Major Highways/Shopping And Dekalb Farmers Market. Hurry This Home Will Not Last.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:DeKalb;
Subdivision: Peachcrest;
Sq Footage: 912;
Yr Built: 1952;
Br: 2 / 1.5 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Peachcrest;
Middle: Mary McCloud Bethune;
High: Towers;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1952
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Orchard Circle have any available units?
3520 Orchard Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3520 Orchard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Orchard Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Orchard Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Orchard Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3520 Orchard Circle offer parking?
No, 3520 Orchard Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Orchard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Orchard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Orchard Circle have a pool?
No, 3520 Orchard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Orchard Circle have accessible units?
No, 3520 Orchard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Orchard Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Orchard Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Orchard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3520 Orchard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
