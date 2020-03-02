All apartments in Belvedere Park
3469 Glen Road

3469 Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

3469 Glen Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Just a small ride to Indian creek Transit station, this single family home is perfect for those who take the subway to work, and a newly installed driveway makes parking your car a breeze, if thats your mode of transportation. The house has been newly painted, and has a front deck that looks down over the street. Its just around the corner from midway park, and there is plenty of shopping and eateries off nearby Covington highway.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3469 Glen Road have any available units?
3469 Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3469 Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
3469 Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3469 Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3469 Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 3469 Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 3469 Glen Road offers parking.
Does 3469 Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3469 Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3469 Glen Road have a pool?
No, 3469 Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 3469 Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 3469 Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3469 Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3469 Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3469 Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3469 Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
