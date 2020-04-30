3399 Phillip Circle

Amenities
Great location just off Columbia Dr and Peachcrest Rd on quiet cul-de-sac this bungalow is perched on a lovely deep lot. You enter into a large light-filled living room. The eat-in kitchen is bright with white appliances and includes a stackable washer/dryer for your convenience. Original hardwoods can be found throughout the main rooms, including both bedrooms, with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. The carport, with kitchen access, also has a storage shed. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.