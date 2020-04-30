All apartments in Belvedere Park
Belvedere Park, GA
3399 Phillip Circle
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:22 AM

3399 Phillip Circle

3399 Phillip Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3399 Phillip Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great location just off Columbia Dr and Peachcrest Rd on quiet cul-de-sac this bungalow is perched on a lovely deep lot. You enter into a large light-filled living room. The eat-in kitchen is bright with white appliances and includes a stackable washer/dryer for your convenience. Original hardwoods can be found throughout the main rooms, including both bedrooms, with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. The carport, with kitchen access, also has a storage shed. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

