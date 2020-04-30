3399 Phillip Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great location just off Columbia Dr and Peachcrest Rd on quiet cul-de-sac this bungalow is perched on a lovely deep lot. You enter into a large light-filled living room. The eat-in kitchen is bright with white appliances and includes a stackable washer/dryer for your convenience. Original hardwoods can be found throughout the main rooms, including both bedrooms, with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. The carport, with kitchen access, also has a storage shed. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.