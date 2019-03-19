All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3394 Columbia Trace

3394 Columbia Trace · No Longer Available
Location

3394 Columbia Trace, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THREE BEDROOM AND TWO BATHS. TILED FLOORS. ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATH ON MAIN. UPSTAIRS HAS TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3394 Columbia Trace have any available units?
3394 Columbia Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3394 Columbia Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3394 Columbia Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3394 Columbia Trace pet-friendly?
No, 3394 Columbia Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3394 Columbia Trace offer parking?
No, 3394 Columbia Trace does not offer parking.
Does 3394 Columbia Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3394 Columbia Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3394 Columbia Trace have a pool?
No, 3394 Columbia Trace does not have a pool.
Does 3394 Columbia Trace have accessible units?
No, 3394 Columbia Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3394 Columbia Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3394 Columbia Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3394 Columbia Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3394 Columbia Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
