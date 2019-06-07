All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

3257 Bobbie Lane

3257 Bobbie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3257 Bobbie Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea8059b05e ---- Spacious Decatur Home Minutes to Downtown Decatur, Avondale, and 285, on the Marta Line. This home features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and eat-in area open to spacious family room with fireplace. There is also a separate living room as well. There is a great patio off of the kitchen to enjoy the private fenced yard. Pets okay up to 50 pounds. Washer and dryer in home. $65 application fee per adult 18. Application required of all adult residents and cosignors. 1 month deposit with approved application. Sorry, no Section 8. This property is ONLY being leased by Atlanta Property Management Group. If anyone other than Atlanta Property Management Group contacts you about this house, please let us know.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 Bobbie Lane have any available units?
3257 Bobbie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3257 Bobbie Lane have?
Some of 3257 Bobbie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 Bobbie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3257 Bobbie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 Bobbie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 Bobbie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3257 Bobbie Lane offer parking?
No, 3257 Bobbie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3257 Bobbie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3257 Bobbie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 Bobbie Lane have a pool?
No, 3257 Bobbie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3257 Bobbie Lane have accessible units?
No, 3257 Bobbie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 Bobbie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 Bobbie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3257 Bobbie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3257 Bobbie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

