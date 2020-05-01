Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

3 beds 1 bath property in Decatur!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142268



Beautiful single-family home brick ranch! 3 Bedrooms 1 bathroom, hardwood floors living room separate, breakfast area, tiled kitchen, and bath this property is in a great location!



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposit $1000

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:



Minimum Credit Score of 550



Minimum Income Requirement 1200



No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years



No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3197 Canary Ct is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE5347467)