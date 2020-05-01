All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3197 Canary Ct

3197 Canary Court · No Longer Available
Location

3197 Canary Court, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 beds 1 bath property in Decatur!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142268

Beautiful single-family home brick ranch! 3 Bedrooms 1 bathroom, hardwood floors living room separate, breakfast area, tiled kitchen, and bath this property is in a great location!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposit $1000
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3197 Canary Ct is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5347467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3197 Canary Ct have any available units?
3197 Canary Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3197 Canary Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3197 Canary Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3197 Canary Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3197 Canary Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3197 Canary Ct offer parking?
No, 3197 Canary Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3197 Canary Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3197 Canary Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3197 Canary Ct have a pool?
No, 3197 Canary Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3197 Canary Ct have accessible units?
No, 3197 Canary Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3197 Canary Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3197 Canary Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3197 Canary Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3197 Canary Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

