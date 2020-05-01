Amenities
3 beds 1 bath property in Decatur!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142268
Beautiful single-family home brick ranch! 3 Bedrooms 1 bathroom, hardwood floors living room separate, breakfast area, tiled kitchen, and bath this property is in a great location!
To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.
Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposit $1000
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant
Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments
For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p
We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3197 Canary Ct is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies
(RLNE5347467)