Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3084 Leeland Road

3084 Leeland Road · No Longer Available
Location

3084 Leeland Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lovingly Maintained 3bd/2bth Home in Belvedere Park! - Come Home for the Holidays!! In your cozy 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home in Belvedere Park. Hardwood Floors throughout, Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Dining Room with Built-in Cabinets, Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry, Spacious sunroom off of Entertainers back yard . Close to Shopping and I-285. We Never Advertise on Craigslist. Small Pets Considered with Owner Approval, $300 Pet fee per pet/ 2 pet maximum.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5175790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3084 Leeland Road have any available units?
3084 Leeland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3084 Leeland Road currently offering any rent specials?
3084 Leeland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3084 Leeland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3084 Leeland Road is pet friendly.
Does 3084 Leeland Road offer parking?
No, 3084 Leeland Road does not offer parking.
Does 3084 Leeland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3084 Leeland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3084 Leeland Road have a pool?
No, 3084 Leeland Road does not have a pool.
Does 3084 Leeland Road have accessible units?
No, 3084 Leeland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3084 Leeland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3084 Leeland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3084 Leeland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3084 Leeland Road does not have units with air conditioning.

